Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qualys were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 43,505.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 423,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,937,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $118,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,497. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $71,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,576.64. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,070. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 5.0%

QLYS stock opened at $151.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

