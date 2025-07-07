Raymond L. Polman Acquires 100,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Raymond L. Polman acquired 100,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,970.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 2.7%

TSE FF opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. First Mining Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$190.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

First Mining Gold Company Profile



First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

