ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ResMed worth $41,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 196.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 49.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,843. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $256.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.98. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $188.56 and a one year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

