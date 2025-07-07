RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,273 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

