Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,628,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,822,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,771. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUSHA. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

