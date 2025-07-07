Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 1,160 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 692,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.88. The stock has a market cap of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

