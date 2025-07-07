Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 74.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $296.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.