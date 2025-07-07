Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,288,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.22.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXT. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.