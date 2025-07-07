Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sierra Bancorp worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Lynda Scearcy sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $128,995.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,614.66. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $444.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

