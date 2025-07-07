Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 1,850 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,314,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,857 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

