Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 911 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SOXX opened at $243.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $208.33.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

