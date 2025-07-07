Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Aflac were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Aflac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

