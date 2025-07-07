Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.46% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,462,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FID opened at $19.40 on Monday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

