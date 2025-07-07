Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGCB opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

