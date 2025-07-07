Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New $309,000 Investment in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 over the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $472.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.17. Chemed Corporation has a 12-month low of $469.80 and a 12-month high of $623.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

