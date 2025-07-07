Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,954,491. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCO. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Genesco Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GCO opened at $22.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $473.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Further Reading

