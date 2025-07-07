Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 14,038 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $29.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.