Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 968 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,702,000 after purchasing an additional 120,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corpay by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corpay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,380 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $339.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.06 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price target (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.