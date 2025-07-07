Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

