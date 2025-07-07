Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 231 Shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.19% of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSML opened at $68.73 on Monday. Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $185.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.