Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VFH stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $98.47 and a 12-month high of $129.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

