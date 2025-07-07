SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 162,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 31.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $25.85 on Monday. SM Energy Company has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

View Our Latest Report on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.