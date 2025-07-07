Smith Salley Wealth Management Buys 2,758 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $179.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

