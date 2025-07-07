Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1,001.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,520,000 after purchasing an additional 38,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,905,000 after buying an additional 105,549 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,807,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,850,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.2%

SWX opened at $73.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

