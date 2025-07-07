SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $46,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWTX. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $46.99 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 115.60%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

