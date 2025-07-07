Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,419 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 37,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $236.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.06. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $237.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

