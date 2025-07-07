T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $100.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

