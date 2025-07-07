Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tanger were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Tanger Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $31.66 on Monday. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 139.29%.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

