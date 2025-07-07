Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 45,341 Shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 229.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 105,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9,128.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of STRA opened at $83.39 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

