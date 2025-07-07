Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 9,724 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 120.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.26.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $416.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.66 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

