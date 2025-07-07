Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 98,148 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 262.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,148 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 44,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Scotiabank downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

