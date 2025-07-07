Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Gentex worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Gentex by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 268,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. Gentex Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.