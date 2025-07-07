Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.79 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.50. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.51 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $254.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

