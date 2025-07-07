Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BRO stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.92 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.