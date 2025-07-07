Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.88 Million Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 107.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $105.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.