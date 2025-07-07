Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,850 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of Brady worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BRC opened at $69.68 on Monday. Brady Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Sidoti raised Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

