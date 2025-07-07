Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insperity were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insperity Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NSP opened at $61.36 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

