Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.32% of OneSpaWorld worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSW. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $48,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 154,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,227.24. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

