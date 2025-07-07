Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 21,556 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,556 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,775,000 after acquiring an additional 377,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,737,000 after acquiring an additional 320,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,774,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6,025.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,085,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $184.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.56. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.51 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

