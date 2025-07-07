Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 59,718 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of KB Home worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Down 3.1%

KBH stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.