Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104,081 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $171.08 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.