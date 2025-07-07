Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,852 Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CorVel were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,858,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,651 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 845,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 567,984 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,553,561.13. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,050 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $116,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,582.32. The trade was a 33.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $3,379,049. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Up 1.4%

CRVL stock opened at $102.83 on Monday. CorVel Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.10.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRVL

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.