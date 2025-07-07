Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,335 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.53% of Interface worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth $44,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth $28,897,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,936,000 after acquiring an additional 246,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 218,113 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Interface news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

