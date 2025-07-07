Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 56,989 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.54% of Barrett Business Services worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,193,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrett Business Services

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $526,280.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,352.80. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,490.16. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,061 shares of company stock worth $1,406,470 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

(Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.