Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,384 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $143,113,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $64,117,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $53,946,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18,234.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 356,292 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $162.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,098.42. The trade was a 55.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 3,643 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.27, for a total transaction of $634,865.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,373.22. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,990,011. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

