Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ExlService were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $8,682,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Report on EXLS

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.