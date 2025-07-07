Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $2,956,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 386.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 35.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $155.00 target price on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NYSE TFX opened at $119.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

