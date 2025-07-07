The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $103.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.82. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.61 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

