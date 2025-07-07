The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,256,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $124.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

