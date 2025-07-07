The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 30,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

Shares of MSGS opened at $207.90 on Monday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.05.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $424.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.84 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

